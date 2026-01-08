Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Dell Technologies (DELL) closed the most recent trading day at $118.50, moving -1.31% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Shares of the computer and technology services provider have depreciated by 14.62% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.69%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.86%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dell Technologies in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 26, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post earnings of $3.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.1%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $31.62 billion, indicating a 32.12% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.89 per share and a revenue of $111.76 billion, indicating changes of +21.5% and +16.95%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Dell Technologies presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Dell Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.36, so one might conclude that Dell Technologies is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that DELL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.74. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. DELL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, placing it within the bottom 4% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

