Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Dell Technologies (DELL) closed at $152.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.37% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.48%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.65%.

Shares of the computer and technology services provider witnessed a gain of 2.5% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.98%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.95%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dell Technologies in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 25, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.47, up 14.88% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $27.15 billion, indicating a 11.43% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.54 per share and a revenue of $107.75 billion, representing changes of +17.2% and +14.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.08% increase. As of now, Dell Technologies holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Dell Technologies is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.2. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.12 for its industry.

One should further note that DELL currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Micro Computers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

