Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Dell Technologies (DELL) ending at $110.87, denoting a -0.14% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the computer and technology services provider had gained 33.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 15%, while the S&P 500 gained 9%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dell Technologies in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 29, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.69, up 33.07% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $23.1 billion, showing a 3.85% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

DELL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.87 per share and revenue of $101.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.97% and +5.82%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.55% lower within the past month. Right now, Dell Technologies possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Dell Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.52. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.41 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that DELL has a PEG ratio of 1.02. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computer - Micro Computers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.7 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, positioning it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

