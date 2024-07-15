Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Dell Technologies (DELL) standing at $137.22, reflecting a -1.68% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the computer and technology services provider had gained 3.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.78%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dell Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.72, down 1.15% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $24.06 billion, indicating a 4.91% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.82 per share and a revenue of $96.76 billion, signifying shifts of +9.68% and +9.43%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Dell Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Dell Technologies is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.84. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 28.84.

We can additionally observe that DELL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.16.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DELL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.