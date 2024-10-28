Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Dell Technologies (DELL) ending at $120.66, denoting a -1.54% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the computer and technology services provider had gained 1.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dell Technologies will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.05, showcasing a 9.04% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.63 billion, up 10.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.85 per share and revenue of $97.5 billion, which would represent changes of +10.1% and +10.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.21% increase. As of now, Dell Technologies holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Dell Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.62. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.13.

We can additionally observe that DELL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DELL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, finds itself in the bottom 8% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DELL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

