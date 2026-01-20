Dell Technologies (DELL) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, Dell Technologies (DELL) was down 7.85% at $111.07. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the computer and technology services provider had lost 4.8% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.63%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dell Technologies in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 26, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.51, indicating a 30.97% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $31.62 billion, indicating a 32.12% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.95 per share and revenue of $111.76 billion, indicating changes of +22.24% and +16.95%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Dell Technologies boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Dell Technologies is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.11. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.13 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that DELL has a PEG ratio of 0.74. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. DELL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

