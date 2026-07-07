Dell Technologies (DELL) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Dell Technologies (DELL) closed at $416.98, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the computer and technology services provider had gained 2.75% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dell Technologies in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.88, marking a 110.34% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $46.48 billion, up 56.1% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $18.77 per share and a revenue of $170.55 billion, indicating changes of +82.23% and +50.22%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.75% higher. As of now, Dell Technologies holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Dell Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.93. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.93 of its industry.

Investors should also note that DELL has a PEG ratio of 0.83 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Computer - Micro Computers industry stood at 2.72 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, positioning it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.