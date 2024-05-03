Dell Technologies (DELL) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Dell Technologies (DELL) ending at $125.10, denoting a +1.39% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.99%.

The computer and technology services provider's stock has dropped by 2.96% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.68%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dell Technologies will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 30, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.20, indicating an 8.4% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $21.75 billion, indicating a 3.96% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.64 per share and a revenue of $93.7 billion, signifying shifts of +7.15% and +5.96%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Dell Technologies boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Dell Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.14. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.91.

We can also see that DELL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 60, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

