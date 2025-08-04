Dell Technologies (DELL) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Dell Technologies (DELL) closed the most recent trading day at $130.23, moving +2.29% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.47% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.95%.

Shares of the computer and technology services provider have appreciated by 1.68% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.41%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dell Technologies in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 28, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.28, showcasing a 20.63% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.21 billion, up 16.72% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.45 per share and revenue of $104.02 billion, which would represent changes of +16.09% and +8.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.1% downward. Dell Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Dell Technologies is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.11, so one might conclude that Dell Technologies is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that DELL currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.94. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Micro Computers industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.46.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.