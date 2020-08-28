Dell Technologies (DELL) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
Dell Technologies DELL reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings of $1.92 per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.6%. The figure decreased 11% year over year.
Revenues on a non-GAAP basis fell 3% year over year to $23.45 billion. However, the figure beat the consensus mark by 1%.
Product revenues declined 7% year over year to $16.74 billion. However, services revenues increased 10% year over year to $6 billion.
Orders from the government and education end-markets increased 16% and 24% respectively in the quarter. Dell’s top line benefited from strong demand for online learning and work-from-home.
Recurring revenues, which includes deferred revenue amortization, utility, and as-a-Service delivered as part of Dell on Demand service, were roughly $6 billion, up 15% year over year.
Quarter in Detail
Infrastructure Solutions Group (“ISG”) revenues were down 5% year over year to $8.21 billion.
This year-over-year drop was due to 5% fall in servers and networking revenues that totaled $4.2 billion. High-value servers built for AI and machine-learning workloads saw mid-single-digit orders growth.
Moreover, storage revenues slid 4% year over year to $4.01 billion.
Client Solutions Group (“CSG”) revenues were $11.20 billion, down 5% year over year.
Commercial revenues declined 11% year over year to $8.04 billion. However, consumer revenues were up 18% to $3.16 billion.
In consumer business, Dell witnessed strong double-digit growth across all consumer notebooks and gaming systems, driven by its premium XPS and Alienware brands, with orders up 25%. Notebook orders grew 8% for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Markedly, Dell was ranked third by both Gartner and IDC among all PC vendors, trailing Lenovo LNVGY and HP HPQ in their latest second-quarter report. (Read more: PC Sales Soar in Q2 on Increased Demand, Improved Supply Chain)
VMware VMW revenues were $2.91 billion in the reported quarter, up 10% year over year, driven by portfolio strength. Notably, Dell has a majority stake in VMware.
Operating Details
Non-GAAP gross profit decreased 5% year over year to $7.63 billion. Gross margin contracted 100 basis points (bps) year over year to 33%.
Adjusted EBITDA fell 2% year over year to $3.10 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 100 bps year over year to 14%.
Non-GAAP operating income was $2.62 billion, down 5% from the year-ago quarter. Operating margin contracted 100 bps year over year to 11%.
ISG operating income fell 7% year over year to $973 million. CSG operating income decreased 27% year over year to $715 million.
VMware’s operating income increased 19% year over year to $894 million.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of Jul 31, 2020, Dell had $11.22 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The company had undrawn revolver capacity of $5.9 billion.
Debt was $54.5 billion as of Jul 31, 2020. The company paid approximately $3.5 billion of total debt during the second quarter, including $2.2 billion of core debt and $1.25 billion of VMware debt.
Cash flow from operations was $3.33 billion in the reported quarter up 1.6% year over year.
Outlook
Dell expects third-quarter revenues to be seasonally lower, which has typically been flat to down 2% sequentially in previous years.
Dell plans to reduce core debt by approximately $5.5 billion in fiscal 2021.
