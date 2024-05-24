Dell Technologies (DELL) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Dell Technologies (DELL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share, reflecting a decline of 4.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $21.7 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 5.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Dell Technologies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group' should come in at $11.69 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group' will reach $9.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +19.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Other businesses' should arrive at $913.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -32%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Consumer' of $1.97 billion. The estimate points to a change of -7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Storage' reaching $3.94 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Commercial' will reach $9.71 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Servers and networking' stands at $5.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +34.5% year over year.



Over the past month, shares of Dell Technologies have returned +22.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. Currently, DELL carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

