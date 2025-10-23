Dell Technologies (DELL) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Dell Technologies (DELL) closed at $154.23, marking a +2.73% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.89%.

The computer and technology services provider's shares have seen an increase of 13.66% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dell Technologies in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 25, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.47, showcasing a 14.88% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $27.15 billion, up 11.43% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.54 per share and revenue of $107.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.2% and +12.75%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Dell Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Dell Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.73. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.79.

It is also worth noting that DELL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer - Micro Computers industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.58.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

