Dell Technologies (DELL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Dell Technologies (DELL) ending at $95.79, denoting a +1.96% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

Shares of the computer and technology services provider witnessed a gain of 29.43% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 15.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.62%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dell Technologies in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 29, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.68, signifying a 32.28% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.16 billion, up 4.13% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.90 per share and a revenue of $101.27 billion, demonstrating changes of +9.34% and +5.97%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.17% lower within the past month. Right now, Dell Technologies possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Dell Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.55. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.09.

It's also important to note that DELL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.86. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. DELL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, placing it within the bottom 5% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

