Dell Technologies (DELL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dell Technologies (DELL) closed at $111.51, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the computer and technology services provider had gained 3.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.68%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DELL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 23, 2021. In that report, analysts expect DELL to post earnings of $2.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $27.36 billion, up 16.33% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.32 per share and revenue of $106.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.5% and +13.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DELL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DELL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, DELL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 32.29, so we one might conclude that DELL is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DELL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.