Dell Technologies (DELL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dell Technologies (DELL) closed at $40.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.38% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.56% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the computer and technology services provider had gained 15.63% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dell Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 21, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post earnings of $1.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.34 billion, down 14.3% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.72 per share and revenue of $101.57 billion, which would represent changes of +8.04% and -5.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.23% lower. Dell Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Dell Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.03, so we one might conclude that Dell Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DELL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computers - IT Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

