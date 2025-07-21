Dell Technologies (DELL) Moves 5.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Dell Technologies DELL shares rallied 5.9% in the last trading session to close at $131.24. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 6.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Dell is benefiting from strong demand for AI servers driven by ongoing digital transformation and heightened interest in generative AI applications.

This computer and technology services provider is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.28 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +20.6%. Revenues are expected to be $29.14 billion, up 16.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Dell Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on DELL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Dell Technologies belongs to the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry. Another stock from the same industry, Lenovo Group Ltd. LNVGY, closed the last trading session 1.6% lower at $25.76. Over the past month, LNVGY has returned 13.3%.

For Lenovo Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.4. This represents a change of +5.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Lenovo Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)

Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY)

