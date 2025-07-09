Dell Technologies (DELL) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Dell Technologies (DELL) was up +1.8% at $126.63. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.61% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.95%.

The computer and technology services provider's shares have seen an increase of 9.84% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dell Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 28, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.28, up 20.63% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $29.14 billion, reflecting a 16.45% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.44 per share and revenue of $103.87 billion, which would represent changes of +15.97% and +8.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher. Currently, Dell Technologies is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Dell Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.17. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 11.76.

Investors should also note that DELL has a PEG ratio of 1.04 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computer - Micro Computers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DELL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

