Dell Technologies (DELL) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Dell Technologies (DELL) closed the latest trading day at $85.49, indicating a +0.35% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.17%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.39%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.05%.

The computer and technology services provider's stock has dropped by 12.77% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dell Technologies in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.67, showcasing a 31.5% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.07 billion, up 3.71% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.97 per share and a revenue of $101.86 billion, signifying shifts of +10.2% and +6.58%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.22% lower. Dell Technologies presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dell Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.5 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.99 of its industry.

It's also important to note that DELL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer - Micro Computers industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.46.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

