Dell Technologies (DELL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dell Technologies (DELL) closed at $37.74, marking a +1.23% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the computer and technology services provider had gained 7.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.94%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dell Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 21, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post earnings of $1.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.07%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.34 billion, down 14.3% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.76 per share and revenue of $101.63 billion, which would represent changes of +8.68% and -5.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.83% lower within the past month. Dell Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dell Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.51 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.27, so we one might conclude that Dell Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DELL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL): Free Stock Analysis Report



