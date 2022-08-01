Dell Technologies (DELL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dell Technologies (DELL) closed at $45.42, marking a +0.8% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the computer and technology services provider had gained 5.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.35%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dell Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 25, 2022. On that day, Dell Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.63 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $26.59 billion, up 1.74% from the prior-year quarter.

DELL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.03 per share and revenue of $107.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.02% and -0.02%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% lower within the past month. Dell Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Dell Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.41. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.94.

Investors should also note that DELL has a PEG ratio of 0.53 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DELL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DELL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.