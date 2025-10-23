Key Points

Dell Technologies director sells options granted 10 years ago.

The stock options were granted when Ellen Kullman joined Dell's board of directors in September 2016.

Dell shares have more than doubled since early April lows, and are up by more than 620% in the last decade.

Dell Technologies (DELL) Director Sells 80,000 Shares for $12.3 Million

Ellen Jamison Kullman, Director of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), exercised 79,806 fully vested options for Class C Common Stock and immediately sold the resulting shares in an open-market transaction on Oct. 15, 2025. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 79,806 Transaction value ~$12.3 million Post-transaction shares 65,662 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$10.1 million

Transaction value is based on the SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($153.56). No non-GAAP designation is specified in the source material.

Key questions

How significant was this transaction relative to Ellen Jamison Kullman's previous activity with Dell Technologies?

This transaction follows three prior administrative filings between Sept. 28, 2023, and Oct. 15, 2025. The 79,806 shares exercised and sold on Oct. 15, 2025, represented a 54.9% reduction in her direct equity stake, decreasing her holdings from 145,468 to 65,662 shares.

What was the context of the derivative transaction, and how does it affect the interpretation?

This filing involved exercising 79,806 fully vested options for Class C Common Stock, with the resulting shares immediately sold in the open market on Oct. 15, 2025.

How does the transaction value compare to Ellen Jamison Kullman's remaining stake?

The sale generated proceeds of approximately $12.3 million, while her remaining direct holdings were valued at approximately $10.1 million as of the Oct. 15 market close. The sale thus slightly exceeded the value of her residual direct stake post-transaction.

How does the trade align with recent share price performance and capacity constraints?

The transaction took place as Dell Technologies shares closed at $153.70, reflecting a one-year total return of 24.4% from Oct. 15, 2024, to Oct. 15, 2025. Kullman retained 45.1% of her pre-transaction shares after the sale.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $101.33 billion Net income (TTM) $4.79 billion Dividend yield 1.77% 1-year price change 22.2%

* One-year performance calculated using October 15, 2025, as the reference date (calendar year basis).

Company snapshot

Dell offers a broad portfolio of IT infrastructure, including servers, storage, networking equipment, desktops, laptops, and related software and services.

The company generates revenue through hardware sales, software licensing, and a mix of support, deployment, and managed services across enterprise and consumer markets.

It serves global enterprise, public sector, and small-to-medium business customers seeking end-to-end IT solutions and digital transformation capabilities.

Dell Technologies is a leading global provider of computer hardware and IT infrastructure, operating at significant scale with over $100 billion in annual revenue (trailing twelve months). The company leverages its broad product suite and integrated solutions to address evolving enterprise and consumer technology needs. Dell's competitive edge is driven by its ability to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that support digital transformation for a diverse customer base.

Foolish take

Dell shares have more than doubled since early April lows, and are up by more than 620% over the last ten years. The recent surge comes as the company reported record quarterly revenue in its servers and networking business.

The growing deployment of data centers is accelerating demand for Dell's artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Selling vested stock options makes sense in this environment. It likely doesn't reflect any less confidence in the business.

There looks to be a long runway of server business for Dell as the data center buildout continues. Dell's personal computer (PC) business may also benefit as AI makes more inroads in personal computers.

Ellen Kullman is a lead independent director for Dell. She retains a meaningful amount of Dell shares even after this transaction. Insiders may cash out stock options once they are vested for many reasons. Dell investors shouldn't consider this transaction a reflection of her view of Dell's future business.

Glossary

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades of company securities by officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Options (stock options): Contracts giving the right to buy company shares at a set price within a specific period.

Fully vested options: Stock options that are eligible to be exercised because all vesting requirements have been met.

Derivative transaction: A trade involving financial contracts whose value is based on an underlying asset, such as stock options.

Open-market transaction: The purchase or sale of securities on a public exchange, rather than through private arrangements.

Direct equity stake: The actual ownership of company shares held directly by an individual, not through funds or intermediaries.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, weighted by the number of shares bought at each price.

Class C common stock: A specific class of company shares, often with distinct voting rights or other characteristics.

Administrative filing: A regulatory disclosure made to comply with reporting requirements, not necessarily reflecting a market transaction.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

