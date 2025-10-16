Dell Technologies (DELL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dell Technologies (DELL) closed at $151.31, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the computer and technology services provider had gained 17.92% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dell Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 25, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.48, marking a 15.35% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $27.13 billion, indicating a 11.33% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.54 per share and a revenue of $107.45 billion, demonstrating changes of +17.2% and +12.43%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Dell Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Dell Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.18, which means Dell Technologies is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that DELL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computer - Micro Computers industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.63.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, finds itself in the top 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.