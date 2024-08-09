Dell Technologies (DELL) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Dell Technologies (DELL) reached $92.55, with a +1.19% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the computer and technology services provider had lost 35.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.45% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dell Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 29, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.72, indicating a 1.15% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $24.06 billion, reflecting a 4.91% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.82 per share and revenue of $96.76 billion, indicating changes of +9.68% and +9.43%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Dell Technologies boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Dell Technologies is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.99.

Also, we should mention that DELL has a PEG ratio of 0.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DELL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.