Dell Technologies (DELL) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Dell Technologies (DELL) closed at $128.35, marking a +0.49% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

The the stock of computer and technology services provider has risen by 11.75% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.87%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dell Technologies in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.05, up 9.04% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $24.63 billion, showing a 10.69% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.85 per share and a revenue of $97.5 billion, signifying shifts of +10.1% and +10.26%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. Dell Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Dell Technologies is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.36, so one might conclude that Dell Technologies is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that DELL has a PEG ratio of 1.19. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computer - Micro Computers industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 186, this industry ranks in the bottom 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

