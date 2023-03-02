Markets
DELL

Dell Technologies CFO Tom Sweet To Retire

March 02, 2023 — 04:27 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Dell Technologies (DELL) Thursday announced Chief Financial Officer Tom Sweet will retire from the company at the end of second quarter of 2024.

The company has named Yvonne McGill, currently corporate controller, its new CFO effective the start of third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Sweet and McGill will work together over the next two quarters to ensure a seamless transition, the company said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DELL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.