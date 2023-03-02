Dell Technologies CFO Tom Sweet To Retire

(RTTNews) - Dell Technologies (DELL) Thursday announced Chief Financial Officer Tom Sweet will retire from the company at the end of second quarter of 2024.

The company has named Yvonne McGill, currently corporate controller, its new CFO effective the start of third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Sweet and McGill will work together over the next two quarters to ensure a seamless transition, the company said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.