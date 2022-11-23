Dell Technologies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DELL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.21, changing hands as high as $45.33 per share. Dell Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DELL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DELL's low point in its 52 week range is $32.895 per share, with $61.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.