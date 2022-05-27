Dell Technologies Adds 13% On Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) shares are gaining more than 13 percent on Friday morning after the company reported a 21 percent increase first-quarter net profit attributable to the company.

The quarterly earnings were $1.07 billion or $1.37 per share, compared to $887 million last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased 16 percent to $26.116 billion from $22.590 billion a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $49.77, up 13.29 percent from the previous close of $43.93 on a volume of 5,737,877.

