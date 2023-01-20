Dell Technologies About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DELL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/24/23, Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.33, payable on 2/3/23. As a percentage of DELL's recent stock price of $39.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of Dell Technologies Inc to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when DELL shares open for trading on 1/24/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DELL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.35% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DELL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DELL's low point in its 52 week range is $32.895 per share, with $61.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.57.
In Friday trading, Dell Technologies Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.
