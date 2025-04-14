$DELL stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DELL stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $553,112,623 of trading volume.

$DELL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DELL:

$DELL insiders have traded $DELL stock on the open market 165 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 165 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DELL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IV (GP), L.L.C. SLTA has made 0 purchases and 75 sales selling 2,954,775 shares for an estimated $364,748,433 .

. YVONNE MCGILL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $2,152,535 .

. LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. SILVER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,496 shares for an estimated $885,727 .

. RADAKOVICH LYNN VOJVODICH has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,625 shares for an estimated $450,790 .

. BRUNILDA RIOS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 926 shares for an estimated $86,386

$DELL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 669 institutional investors add shares of $DELL stock to their portfolio, and 486 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DELL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DELL stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DELL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/04, 11/07 and 0 sales.

on 04/04, 11/07 and 0 sales. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/28.

$DELL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DELL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/22/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/18/2024

