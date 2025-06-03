$DELL stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DELL stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $282,048,175 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DELL:
$DELL Insider Trading Activity
$DELL insiders have traded $DELL stock on the open market 158 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 158 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DELL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- IV (GP), L.L.C. SLTA has made 0 purchases and 75 sales selling 2,954,775 shares for an estimated $364,748,433.
- V (GP), L.L.C. SLTA has made 0 purchases and 75 sales selling 2,954,775 shares for an estimated $364,748,433.
- YVONNE MCGILL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $886,376.
- LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. SILVER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,496 shares for an estimated $885,727.
- RADAKOVICH LYNN VOJVODICH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,175 shares for an estimated $261,000.
- BRUNILDA RIOS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 926 shares for an estimated $86,386
$DELL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 699 institutional investors add shares of $DELL stock to their portfolio, and 666 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 12,460,949 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,135,815,501
- FMR LLC removed 4,057,389 shares (-40.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $369,831,007
- NORGES BANK added 3,690,256 shares (+1428.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $425,265,101
- FIL LTD added 2,821,582 shares (+19081.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $257,187,199
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,100,933 shares (+77.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $191,500,042
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 1,921,073 shares (+142.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $175,105,803
- MICHAEL & SUSAN DELL FOUNDATION removed 1,876,462 shares (-81.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,039,511
$DELL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DELL stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DELL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 04/04 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/28.
$DELL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DELL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/29/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025
