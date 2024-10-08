DELL Rises 56% Year to Date: Can AI Focus Push the Stock Higher?

Dell Technologies DELL shares have returned 55.7% year to date (YTD), outperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 23.5%.



DELL shares have also surpassed the Zacks Computer – Micro Computers industry and peers HP HPQ and Apple AAPL.



Over the same timeframe, shares of HP and Apple have returned 19.3% and 15.1%, respectively. The industry has appreciated 18.5% YTD.



DELL’s outperformance can be primarily attributed to the strong demand for AI servers, driven by ongoing digital transformation and heightened interest in generative AI (GenAI) applications.

Year-to-Date Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



So, can DELL’s AI push boost the shares further? Let’s dig deep to find out.

Dell Stock Rides on Strong Portfolio, Partner Base

Dell Technologies is benefiting from an expanding partner base. NVIDIA NVDA has played a pivotal role in developing the Dell AI Factory. The collaboration integrates Dell Technologies’ portfolio with NVIDIA’s AI Enterprise software platform and Tensor Core GPUs, enhancing compute power and simplifying AI application development and deployment for faster time to value.



Dell AI Factory launch has been a key catalyst. It combines Dell Technologies solutions and services optimized for AI workloads and supports an open ecosystem of partners comprising NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Hugging Face.



In collaboration with NVIDIA, Dell is transforming telecom networks with advanced AI solutions. This partnership enables communications service providers to implement AI-driven technologies that optimize network performance, improve customer experience and reduce operational costs.



DELL and NVIDIA are working to enable AI deployments at the telecom network’s edge through the PowerEdge XR8000 server, which is equipped with NVIDIA L4 Tensor Core GPUs. This combination enhances compute power and simplifies AI application development and deployment for faster time to value.

DELL Offers Positive View for 2H25

DELL believes that the AI hardware and services market will be worth $174 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of more than 22% between 2023 and 2027. Dell Technologies is strengthening engineering capabilities, including data center networking and design, to support its AI-related initiatives.



Dell Technologies expects strong top-line growth in the second half of fiscal 2025, driven by robust AI demand. PC shipments are expected to improve in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.



For fiscal 2025, Dell expects revenues between $95.5 billion and $98.5 billion, indicating growth of 10% year over year at the mid-point of $97 billion. It expects the Infrastructure Solutions Group to grow roughly 30%, fueled by AI.



Earnings are expected to be $7.80 per share (+/- 25 cents), up 9% at the mid-point for fiscal 2025.

Earnings Estimate Revisions Trend Higher for DELL

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dell’s fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.85 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days and indicating 10.1% year-over-year growth.



The consensus mark for Dell’s revenues is currently pegged at $97.5 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.26%.



DELL’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.32%.



Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

DELL Shares Are Cheap

Dell Technologies shares are cheap, as suggested by a Value Score of A.



DELL stock is trading at a significant discount with a forward 12-month P/E of 13.16X compared with the sector’s 26.49X.

DELL’s P/E Ratio (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



DELL shares are also trading above the 50-day moving average, indicating a bullish trend.

DELL Shares Trade Above 50-Day SMA



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



What Should Investors Do With DELL Shares?

Dell’s robust portfolio and expanding partner base are key drivers that make the stock attractive for long-term investors. Hence, investors who already own the stock may expect the company's growth prospects to be rewarding over the long term.



However, a contraction in fiscal 2025 gross margin of roughly 180 bps (up from previous guidance of 150 bps) due to the negative impact of inflation on costs, stiff competition and a higher mix of low-margin of AI optimized servers is a headwind.



Continuing weakness in the consumer segment of the PC market is a concern.



DELL currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point in the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HP Inc. (HPQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.