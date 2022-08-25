US Markets
DELL

Dell revenue growth slows on strong dollar, China lockdowns

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Dell Technologies Inc posted its slowest revenue growth in six quarters on Thursday as a surge in the dollar and COVID-19 flare-ups in major market China offset a jump in its enterprise-focused business.

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc DELL.N posted its slowest revenue growth in six quarters on Thursday as a surge in the dollar and COVID-19 flare-ups in major market China offset a jump in its enterprise-focused business.

The greenback surge has this year eaten into the earnings of technology firms from Microsoft Inc MSFT.O to Apple Inc AAPL.O, compounding pressure from a drop in consumer spending on electronics such as personal computers and smartphones.

Dell's revenue rose 9% to $26.43 billion in the quarter to July 29 and was roughly in line with market expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

Consumer revenue fell 9%, echoing weakness seen at Intel Corp INTC.O to Lenovo Group 0992.HK as demand weakened after a pandemic-fueled boom and decades-high inflation prompted consumers to prioritize essentials.

But strong orders from businesses gearing up for the hybrid-work era pushed up Dell's commercial revenue by 15% to $12.1 billion. The business focused on storage and servers also posted strong growth.

Net income from continuing operations fell to $506 million, from $629 million a year ago.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DELLMSFTAAPLINTC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular