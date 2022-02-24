Markets
DELL

Dell Posts Loss In Q4

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Tech company Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), reported a loss in the fourth quarter despite an increase in revenue. The net loss was $29 million or $0.04 loss per share for the fourth quarter, compared to a net income of $695 million or $0.90 earnings per share in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, the earnings were $1.39 billion or $1.72 earnings per share, compared to $1.36 billion or $1.76 earnings per share last year. On average 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated the earnings to be $1.95 per share. Dell reported revenue of $27.99 billion in the quarter, 16% higher than $24.15 billion last year. Excluding one-time items, the revenue was $28.00 billion, up from $24.17 billion last year. Analysts estimated Dell to report $27.44 billion in revenue this quarter. The loss was due to a higher cost of revenue as it rose 20% to $22.37 billion, up from $18.63 billion last year. CFO Tom Sweet said, "Last year we achieved a number of milestones that unleashed shareholder value. We generated cash flow of $10.3 billion, achieved investment-grade rating, and spun-off Vmware". The board of directors has also declared a dividend of $0.33 per share, which will be payable on April 29, to the stockholder on record on April 20. The stock is currently trading 7% lower on $52.98 in the after-market hours after the regular trading closed at $55.84.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DELL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular