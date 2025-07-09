DELL Moves Above 50 and 200-Day SMAs: Is the Stock a Smart Buy Now?

Dell Technologies DELL continues to demonstrate impressive upward momentum, consistently trading above its 200-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMA), which are key indicators of price stability and long-term bullish trends. As of Tuesday, DELL was trading at $124.39, which surpassed both its 200-day SMA of $111.24 and 50-day SMA of $110.77, highlighting a continued uptrend.

The technical strength, along with the stock’s sustained momentum, reflects positive market sentiment and investor confidence in Dell Technologies' financial health and growth prospects.



Dell Technologies' shares have gained 8% year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s increase of 7%. The Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry declined 15.6% in the same time frame. The outperformance can be attributed to DELL’s expanding portfolio and rich partner base.



The company is also benefiting from strong demand for AI servers driven by ongoing digital transformation and heightened interest in generative AI applications.

Dell Technologies Benefits From Expanding Portfolio

Dell Technologies’ expanding portfolio has been a key catalyst. Its PowerEdge XE9680L AI-optimized server is in high demand. Strong enterprise demand for AI-optimized servers is aiding the company.



In the fiscal first quarter of 2026, Dell Technologies’ AI-optimized server momentum saw a $12.1 billion increase in orders. The flagship PowerEdge XE9680 experienced strong demand, contributing to the momentum in the AI space. The company shipped $1.8 billion worth of AI servers in the fiscal first quarter, and the AI server backlog remained healthy at $14.4 billion.



Alongside its strength in AI servers, Dell Technologies is also expanding its footprint in cloud computing. Its expansion of cloud services through its infrastructure solutions and rich partner base that provides essential hardware and services that support cloud environments has been noteworthy.



Through its APEX platform, the company provides multi-cloud solutions and advanced AI infrastructure, which have become key highlights of its offerings. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) revenues, which include its cloud offerings, increased 12% year over year to $10.31 billion.



This momentum is further bolstered by Dell Technologies' expanding portfolio of solutions. In May 2025, Dell Technologies introduced advanced innovations in storage, cyber resilience, and automation to modernize disaggregated data centers. These enhancements boost performance, security, and efficiency across private cloud and edge environments.

DELL Benefits From Expanding Clientele

DELL is benefiting from an expanding partner base that includes Lowe’s Companies LOW, NVIDIA NVDA, Worley WOR, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Advanced Micro Devices and Imbue.



Dell Technologies recently partnered with Lowe’s to enhance customer and associate experiences through advanced AI and PC technology. Using the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, Lowe’s is optimizing inventory, improving asset protection, and enriching in-store service. Dell Technologies’ advanced infrastructure and high-performance PCs support innovation, efficiency, and long-term growth across Lowe’s more than 1,700 stores and offices.



In March 2025, Dell Technologies and Worley announced a collaboration to develop secure AI solutions using the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA. This partnership with Worley aims to enhance project delivery and innovation while ensuring data privacy and intellectual property protection.

Dell Technologies Offers Positive Q2 FY26 Guidance

Dell Technologies’ innovative portfolio, expanding partner base and growing AI footprint are major growth drivers.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues are expected to be between $28.5 billion and $29.5 billion, with a mid-point of $29 billion, suggesting 16% year-over-year growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dell Technologies’ second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $29.14 billion, suggesting growth of 16.45% year over year.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $2.25 per share (+/- 10 cents), indicating 15% growth at the mid-point. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.28 per share, which has increased by a couple of pennies over the past 30 days. This indicates year-over-year growth of 20.63%.

DELL Shares Trading Cheap

Dell Technologies shares are cheap, as suggested by a Value Score of B.



DELL stock is trading at a significant discount with a forward 12-month P/S of 0.79X compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s 6.58X.

What Should Investors Do With DELL Stock?

Dell Technologies benefits from rising demand for AI-optimized servers and an expanding partner network. The company’s innovation in AI infrastructure and positive earnings outlook support long-term strength.



DELL stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a Growth Score of B, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks Proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

