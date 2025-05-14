DELL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.42, changing hands as high as $111.75 per share. Dell Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DELL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DELL's low point in its 52 week range is $66.245 per share, with $179.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.97. The DELL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

