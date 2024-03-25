News & Insights

Dell lays off workforce as part of broader cost cuts

March 25, 2024 — 04:58 pm EDT

March 25 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies DELL.N said on Monday it cut its workforce as part of a broader initiative to reduce costs.

The company took measures to reduce costs, including limiting external hiring and employee reorganizations, Dell said in a filing.

As of Feb. 2, 2024, it had nearly 120,000 employees, it added.

