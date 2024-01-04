Dell Launches New XPS Laptop Line-up With Futuristic Design, Built-in AI, New Screen Sizes

(RTTNews) - Dell Technologies, Inc. (DELL) announced Thursday a new XPS laptop line-up with futuristic design, built-in AI, new screen sizes, robust performances and powered by Intel Core Ultra processors.

This bold design has forever changed the ID of the XPS brand. Dell is unifying the design across its XPS portfolio, introducing new screen sizes with the XPS 16 and XPS 14 and revamping the XPS 13 Plus to XPS 13. Both XPS 16 and XPS 14 are NVIDIA Studio-validated systems, offering exclusive access to the Studio AI-powered suite of tools and enhanced stability with NVIDIA Studio Drivers.

Each new XPS laptop features InfinityEdge panels with OLED touch options, variable refresh rates, high-resolution options, stunning color and Dolby Vision for rich detail. The new intelligent FHD 1080p webcam provides crystal clear video calls.

The lineup also brings new AI-enabled features, with AI acceleration built into the device thanks to Intel Core Ultra processors and experiences brought to life by Windows 11. All XPS laptops feature ExpressCharge to recharge 80% of battery life in just 60 minutes.

XPS 13 will be available soon starting at $1,299 in the U.S. and at $1,749 in Canada, XPS 14 will be available soon starting at $1,699 in the U.S. and at $2,299 in Canada and XPS 16 will be available starting at $1,899 in the U.S. and at $2,549 in Canada.

