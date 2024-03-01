News & Insights

Markets
DELL

Dell Jumps 25% In Pre-market On Upbeat Quarterly Results, Increased Dividend

March 01, 2024 — 08:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) are up more than 25 percent in pre-market on Friday, at $118.90, after reporting fourth-quarter results that surpassed analysts' view. The technology giant also increased its annual dividend by 20% to $1.78 per share.

Net income for the fourth quarter increased 91 percent to $1.158 billion or $1.59 per share from $606 million or $0.84 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding special items, earnings were $1.610 billion or $2.20 per share, that beat the average estimate of 14 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.73 per share.

Fourth-quarter revenue declined 11% year over year at $22.3 billion, but beat the consensus estimate of $22.16 billion.

Dell has increased its annual dividend by 20% to $1.78 per share, with $0.445 per share for the first quarterly distribution payable on May 3 to shareholders of record on April 23.

Dell shares had closed at $94.66, up 1.51 percent on Thursday. The stock has been trading in the range of $35.96 - $94.99 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DELL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.