Dell Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dell Inc. (DELL) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $938 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $182 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Dell Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.82 billion or $2.13 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $24.49 billion from $21.90 billion last year.

Dell Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.82 Bln. vs. $1.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.13 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q1): $24.49 Bln vs. $21.90 Bln last year.

