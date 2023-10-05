Dell forecasts 3-4% annual revenue growth over long term

Adds details, shares

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies DELL.N said on Thursday it expects compounded annual revenue growth of 3-4% over the long term.

The company also raised its share buyback plan by $5 billion, adding to its current $5 billion plan.

It plans to raise its quarterly dividend by 10% or more annually through fiscal 2028.

Shares of Dell were down nearly 3% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.