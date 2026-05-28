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Dell Federal Systems Wins $9.69 Billion DOW Software Agreement To Simplify Microsoft Licensing

May 28, 2026 — 01:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dell Federal Systems, L.P. (DELL) Thursday said that it has secured a single-award, firm-fixed-price Blanket Purchase Agreement or BPA under the Department of War or DOW Enterprise Software Initiative. The agreement has an estimated total value of $9.69 billion, the company added.

According to Dell Federal Systems, the follow-on DOW Enterprise Software Agreement II or ESA II BPA is designed to simplify and centralize software procurement across the DOW, the Intelligence Community, and the Coast Guard.

Under the agreement, customers will be able to purchase Microsoft software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and Software Assurance services.

The contract supports the DOW's continued use of core Microsoft products such as Windows Enterprise Operating System and Office Professional Plus, while also addressing increasing demand for cloud and hybrid solutions through tiered Microsoft 365 licenses and specialized packages, including the "Disconnected No Cloud Access" license, Dell Federal Systems added.

On the NYSE, DELL ended Wednesday's trading at $305.32, up 0.08 percent. In overnight trading, the stock climbed 4.2 percent to $318.21.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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