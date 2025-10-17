DELL Ex-Dividend Reminder - 10/21/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 10/21/25, Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.525, payable on 10/31/25. As a percentage of DELL's recent stock price of $151.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DELL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.39% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DELL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DELL's low point in its 52 week range is $66.245 per share, with $166.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $149.97.

In Friday trading, Dell Technologies Inc shares are currently down about 1.6% on the day.

