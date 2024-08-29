News & Insights

Stocks
DELL

DELL Earnings: Dell Rises after Big EPS Beat

August 29, 2024 — 04:50 pm EDT

Written by Vince Condarcuri for TipRanks ->

Shares of Dell (DELL) rose in after-hours trading after the tech company reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2025. Earnings per share came in at $1.89, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.71.

Sales increased by 9.2% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $25.03 billion. This beat analysts’ expectations by $910 million. Revenue was primarily driven by a 38% increase in Infrastructure Solutions Group sales of $11.6 billion, with record servers and networking revenue of $7.7 billion, an 80% increase.

Investor Sentiment for DELL Stock Is Currently Very Positive

The sentiment among TipRanks investors is currently Very Positive. Out of the 753,536 portfolios tracked by TipRanks, 1.3% hold DELL stock. In addition, the average portfolio weighting allocated towards DELL among those who do have a position is 4.71%. This suggests that investors of the company are fairly confident about its future.

Furthermore, in the last 30 days, 7.9% of those holding the stock increased their positions. As a result, the stock’s sentiment is above the sector average, as demonstrated in the following image:

Is DELL a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on DELL stock based on 10 Buys, two Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 104% rally in its share price over the past year, the average DELL price target of $149.92 per share implies 34.28% upside potential.

See more DELL analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DELL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.