DELL Earnings: Dell Rises after Big EPS Beat

Shares of Dell (DELL) rose in after-hours trading after the tech company reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2025. Earnings per share came in at $1.89, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.71.

Sales increased by 9.2% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $25.03 billion. This beat analysts’ expectations by $910 million. Revenue was primarily driven by a 38% increase in Infrastructure Solutions Group sales of $11.6 billion, with record servers and networking revenue of $7.7 billion, an 80% increase.

Investor Sentiment for DELL Stock Is Currently Very Positive

The sentiment among TipRanks investors is currently Very Positive. Out of the 753,536 portfolios tracked by TipRanks, 1.3% hold DELL stock. In addition, the average portfolio weighting allocated towards DELL among those who do have a position is 4.71%. This suggests that investors of the company are fairly confident about its future.

Furthermore, in the last 30 days, 7.9% of those holding the stock increased their positions. As a result, the stock’s sentiment is above the sector average, as demonstrated in the following image:

Is DELL a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on DELL stock based on 10 Buys, two Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 104% rally in its share price over the past year, the average DELL price target of $149.92 per share implies 34.28% upside potential.

