Dell (DELL) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Dell Technologies DELL reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.84 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.33%. The bottom line jumped 36% year over year.



Revenues, on a non-GAAP basis, improved 16% year over year to $26.12 billion and beat the consensus mark by 3.13%.



Product revenues increased 17% year over year to $20.46 billion. Services revenues rose 11% year over year to $5.65 billion.



Recurring revenues were roughly $5.3 billion, up 15% year over year.



Dell Technologies Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

Dell shares were up 11.77% after hours following fiscal first-quarter results. The company’s shares have fallen 21.8% year to date (YTD) compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 28.5%.

Quarter in Detail

Infrastructure Solutions Group (“ISG”) revenues were up 16% year over year to $9.29 billion.



The upside can be attributed to 22% growth in servers and networking revenues that totaled $5.05 billion. Storage revenues grew 9% year over year to $4.24 billion.



Client Solutions Group (“CSG”) revenues were $15.59 billion, up 17% year over year. This performance was driven by Commercial revenues, which surged 22% year over year to $11.97 billion. Consumer revenues were up 3% to $3.62 billion.



The non-GAAP gross profit increased 9% year over year to $5.94 billion. The gross margin contracted 150 basis points (bps) year over year to 22.7%.



SG&A expenses declined 3% year over year to $3.55 billion. Research and development expenses were up 10% year over year to $681 million in the reported quarter.



Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 3% year over year to $3.81 billion. Operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, declined 190 bps on a year-over-year basis to 14.5%.



The non-GAAP operating income was $2.14 billion, up 21% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The operating margin expanded 40 bps year over year to 8.2%.



The ISG operating income increased 39% year over year to $1.08 billion. Meanwhile, the CSG operating income was $1.12 billion, up 3% year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Apr 29, 2022, DELL had $8.52 billion in cash and long-term investments compared with $11.3 billion as of Jan 28, 2022.



Debt was $27.12 billion as of Apr 29, 2022 compared with $16.1 billion as of Jan 28, 2022.



Dell returned $1.75 billion to its shareholders through a combination of share repurchases and dividends.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Dell carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the same sector are Samsara IOT, The Descartes Systems DSGX and Progress Software PRGS.



Samsara, Descartes and Progress Software each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Descartes’ shares have underperformed the sector YTD, declining 28.5%. DSGX is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jun 1.



Samsara is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jun 2. IOT shares have been down 61.8% YTD.



Progress Software’s shares have outperformed the sector YTD, declining 0.9%. PRGS is likely to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jun 23.

Just Released: The Biggest Tech IPOs of 2022

For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the most anticipated tech IPOs expected to launch this year. Concerns about Federal interest rates and inflation caused many private companies to stay on the bench- leading to companies with better brand recognition and higher growth rates getting into the game. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. See the complete list today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.