Dell (DELL) Declares $0.37 Dividend

Dell said on March 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 25, 2023 will receive the payment on May 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $39.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.72%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.88%, the lowest has been 1.34%, and the highest has been 8.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.27 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.91% Upside

As of March 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dell is $50.50. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.91% from its latest reported closing price of $39.79.

The projected annual revenue for Dell is $102,899MM, an increase of 0.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dell. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 6.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DELL is 0.17%, an increase of 3.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 219,656K shares. The put/call ratio of DELL is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 19,218K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,763K shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 3.59% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 12,982K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 8,848K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,494K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,587K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 7.36% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,054K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,028K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 10.96% over the last quarter.

Dell Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dell Technologies helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

