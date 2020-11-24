Dell (DELL) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

PC and data-storage giant Dell Technologies (DELL) is set to release third quarter fiscal 2020 results after Tuesday’s closing bell. Among other noteworthy metrics, the market will be eager to see whether Dell can duplicate the better-than-expected results delivered from rival Lenovo (LNVGY).

With expertise in premium offerings, particularly with its software and services, Dell has also taken on a strategic shift to grow its capabilities in the realm of edge computing, cloud services, artificial intelligence, among other high-growth end markets. While the company is benefiting from a diverse portfolio of software and hardware revenue streams, the PC market still remains a thriving revenue stream for the company. In that vein, Lenovo, the world's largest PC maker, just reported results that included a 53% surge in profits, while revenue rose 7% year over year.

What’s more, Lenovo expects the total PC market to grow close to 300 million units in 2020, which is about 25 million above consensus estimates. These growth trends bode well for Dell, which has seen its stock fall about 1.5% over the past thirty days. It would seem, as the markets has taken a wait-and-see attitude towards these efforts, Dell offers an attractive risk-reward trade, particularly given its consistent revenue growth in both its Client Solutions Group and Infrastructure Solutions Group. On Tuesday a top- and bottom-line beat, along with strong guidance can affirm this belief.

For the three months that ended October, Wall Street expects the Round Rock, TX.-based company to earn $1.41 per share on revenue of $21.88 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.75 per share on revenue of $22.84 billion. For the full year, ending in January, earnings are projected to decline 13% year over year to $6.36 per share, while full-year revenue of $89.79 billion would decline 3% year over year.

Owing to strong demand for its servers and network devices, Dell beat on both the top and bottom lines in the second quarter. Q2 revenue declined 2.8% to $22.8 billion, beating consensus by $300 million. The revenue gain was driven by better-than-expected demand in the government sector and in education, with orders rising 16% and 24%, respectively. The pandemic-induced work-from-home and learn-from-home was a key catalyst in the surge for PCs and other hardware that enable virtual learning.

In the company’s Infrastructure Solutions Group, which houses its servers and network devices business, revenue rose to $8.2 billion, above consensus of $7.71 billion. Of that total, the storage business accounted for $4 billion in revenue, while servers and networking delivered $4.2 billion. The Client Solutions Group revenue, however, missed estimates with $11.2 billion, below the $11.52 billion analysts were looking for. This was offset by 18% surge in the Consumer segment. Can the company sustain these positive growth trends?

As noted, Dell has shifted its focus more towards the cloud, and the company’s Q3 performance in that segment will be closely-watched, particularly as cloud IT infrastructure revenue have risen amid the remote-work environment. Elsewhere, the PC market is the strongest it has been in a decade with third-quarter PC shipments rising some 15% to 81.3 million units, according to IDC. On Tuesday investors will want to see how much of that growth Dell has captured and whether Dell can finally assert its leadership position in the cloud.

