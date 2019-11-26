Dell (DELL) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

PC and data-storage giant Dell Technologies (DELL) is set to release third quarter fiscal 2020 results after Tuesday’s closing bell.

Dell, which has three key operating segments, has taken on a strategic shift to grow its capabilities in the realm of edge computing, cloud services, artificial intelligence, among other high-growth end markets. These moves, combined with its expertise in premium offerings, particularly with its software and services should eventually pay off. It would seem, however, that investors have taken a wait-and-see attitude towards these efforts.

While the company is benefiting from a diverse portfolio of software and hardware revenue streams, the stock has under-performed the market, rising just 10% year to date, compared with a 24% jump for the S&P 500 index. With the stock trading at around $53, or 24% below the $66 consensus price target, Dell offers an attractive risk-reward trade given its consistent top line growth and improved revenue in its Client Solutions Group and Infrastructure Solutions Group. On Tuesday a top- and bottom-line beat, along with strong guidance can affirm this belief.

For the three months that ended October, Wall Street expects the Round Rock, TX.-based company to earn $1.62 per share on revenue of $23.204 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.53 per share on revenue of $22.65 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 21.7% year over year to $7.23 per share, while full-year revenue of $93.55 billion would rise 2.4% year over year.

Owing to strong demand for its servers and network devices, Dell beat on both the top and bottom lines in the second quarter. Q2 revenue rose modestly to $23.54 billion, beating consensus by $180 million. The revenue gains was driven by double-digit growth in servers and better-than-expected demand in VMware VMW. In the company’s Infrastructure Solutions Group, which houses its servers and network device business, revenue was down 7% to $8.6 billion. This was partially offset by 6% rise in Client Solutions revenue to $11.7 billion.

As noted, Dell has shifted its focus more towards the cloud and the company’s Q3 performance in that segment will be closely-watched, particularly as cloud IT infrastructure revenue dropped some 10% in Q2 to $14.1 billion, according to new IDC data. The decline, caused by an overall slowdown in the industry, drove IDC to also lower its 2019 forecast for total cloud IT infrastructure spending. There is now an expected 5% decline to $63.6 billion, compared to the previously forecasted 2% increase.

In terms of cloud IT market share, Dell was the leader with 17% share thanks to Q2 revenue of $2.5 billion. This is despite an 8% decline in Q2 cloud revenue. The PC market appears to be on a modest recovery, growing 1.5% to 63 million units in the second quarter, which bodes well for the company. On Tuesday investor will want to see the extent to which Dell can sustain these growth trends and its leadership position in the cloud.

