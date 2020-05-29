DELL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.44, changing hands as high as $49.24 per share. Dell Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DELL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DELL's low point in its 52 week range is $25.51 per share, with $67.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.34.

