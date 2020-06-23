Dell Considers Options For Its $50 Bln Stake In VMware

(RTTNews) - Dell Technologies Inc. is considering options including a spinoff for its about $50 billion stake in VMware Inc. as the PC maker seeks to boost the value of its shares, according to Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

Dell recently started a process to explore the possibility of unloading the stake in the cloud-software giant or taking other steps that could include buying the rest of VMware. The companies are working with advisers, the Journal reported.

However, the Journal said that the review is at an early stage and that no decision is imminent.

DELL closed Tuesday regular trading at $49.01, up $0.72 or 1.49 percent. In the after-hours, the stock further gained $8.92 or 18.18 percent.

VMW closed regular trading at $149.23, up $1.23 or 0.83 percent. In the after-hours, the stock further gained $12.90 or 8.64 percent.

