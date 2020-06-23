Dell considering spinning off VMware stake - WSJ

June 23 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc DELL.N is considering spinning off its roughly $50 billion stake in cloud computing software maker VMware Inc VMW.N, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Dell is also exploring taking other steps that could include buying the rest of VMWare, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Dell, which is the controlling stakeholder of VMware, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

